All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 22214 Market Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
22214 Market Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

22214 Market Street

22214 Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22214 Market Street, Cornelius, NC 28031
Antiquity

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4BR/3BA Executive Rental Available in Antiquity! - Dont miss this terrific rental in Antiquity! House was updated in May 2018 and is move-in ready! Home features new paint job throughout, all new carpet, new tile in kitchen. Popular open floor plan offers thoughtful design & spacious living. Well-appointed w/ custom upgrades - hardwoods on 1st floor, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gorgeous master bath w/extended walk-in closet. Includes screen porch. Lawn maintenance, phone service, cable & internet are all included in the rent! Extended garage w/ extra storage. Walk to shopping, dining & entertainment. A Must See!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4519951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22214 Market Street have any available units?
22214 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 22214 Market Street have?
Some of 22214 Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22214 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
22214 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22214 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22214 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 22214 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 22214 Market Street offers parking.
Does 22214 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22214 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22214 Market Street have a pool?
No, 22214 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 22214 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 22214 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22214 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22214 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22214 Market Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22214 Market Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College