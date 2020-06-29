22214 Market Street

Amenities

4BR/3BA Executive Rental Available in Antiquity! - Dont miss this terrific rental in Antiquity! House was updated in May 2018 and is move-in ready! Home features new paint job throughout, all new carpet, new tile in kitchen. Popular open floor plan offers thoughtful design & spacious living. Well-appointed w/ custom upgrades - hardwoods on 1st floor, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gorgeous master bath w/extended walk-in closet. Includes screen porch. Lawn maintenance, phone service, cable & internet are all included in the rent! Extended garage w/ extra storage. Walk to shopping, dining & entertainment. A Must See!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4519951)