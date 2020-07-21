21552 Old Canal Street

Amenities

Fantastic 2 story townhome in Antiquity, with 2 car detached garage and privacy fenced courtyard! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Fridge and washer & dryer included. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main, granite counters, gas range. Upper level: Large master with garden tub, dual vanities, walk in closet, laundry, 2 bedrooms which share a 2nd full bath. Basic cable, internet and phone line included. Awesome location - tree lined street and natural area at the front. Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! 1 year lease, subject to full background check. Pets conditional with non refundable fee. Must see, this unit never lasts long!