Cornelius, NC
21552 Old Canal Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

21552 Old Canal Street

21552 Old Canal St · No Longer Available
Cornelius
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Location

21552 Old Canal St, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 story townhome in Antiquity, with 2 car detached garage and privacy fenced courtyard! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Fridge and washer & dryer included. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main, granite counters, gas range. Upper level: Large master with garden tub, dual vanities, walk in closet, laundry, 2 bedrooms which share a 2nd full bath. Basic cable, internet and phone line included. Awesome location - tree lined street and natural area at the front. Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! 1 year lease, subject to full background check. Pets conditional with non refundable fee. Must see, this unit never lasts long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21552 Old Canal Street have any available units?
21552 Old Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21552 Old Canal Street have?
Some of 21552 Old Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21552 Old Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
21552 Old Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21552 Old Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21552 Old Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 21552 Old Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 21552 Old Canal Street offers parking.
Does 21552 Old Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21552 Old Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21552 Old Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 21552 Old Canal Street has a pool.
Does 21552 Old Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 21552 Old Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21552 Old Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21552 Old Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21552 Old Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21552 Old Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
