21511 Delftmere Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Awesome opportunity for a Cornelius waterfront property! Fabulous home on Lake Norman with breathtaking views from all 3 floors!!! Waterfront living at it's best! Private dock, with deeded boat slip with private sandy beach! Outdoor living space includes stone fireplace and kitchen, 2 screened-in porches, a large wooded deck & a 3 level gazebo with lake views that won't disappoint! The beautiful gourmet kitchen with a super view of the lake has granite counters and gas stove and opens to a dining room and keeping room with one of 4 fireplaces! This home also has a large pantry and main floor laundry room! Upstairs is the enormous master suite which also has a fireplace & perfect views! The wonderful views stay with you as you head to the walkout basement where there are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a wet bar, table space & family room with another fireplace! No HOA too!!