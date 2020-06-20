All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 21511 Delftmere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
21511 Delftmere Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

21511 Delftmere Drive

21511 Delftmere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21511 Delftmere Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome opportunity for a Cornelius waterfront property! Fabulous home on Lake Norman with breathtaking views from all 3 floors!!! Waterfront living at it's best! Private dock, with deeded boat slip with private sandy beach! Outdoor living space includes stone fireplace and kitchen, 2 screened-in porches, a large wooded deck & a 3 level gazebo with lake views that won't disappoint! The beautiful gourmet kitchen with a super view of the lake has granite counters and gas stove and opens to a dining room and keeping room with one of 4 fireplaces! This home also has a large pantry and main floor laundry room! Upstairs is the enormous master suite which also has a fireplace & perfect views! The wonderful views stay with you as you head to the walkout basement where there are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a wet bar, table space & family room with another fireplace! No HOA too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21511 Delftmere Drive have any available units?
21511 Delftmere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21511 Delftmere Drive have?
Some of 21511 Delftmere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21511 Delftmere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21511 Delftmere Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21511 Delftmere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21511 Delftmere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21511 Delftmere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21511 Delftmere Drive does offer parking.
Does 21511 Delftmere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21511 Delftmere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21511 Delftmere Drive have a pool?
No, 21511 Delftmere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21511 Delftmere Drive have accessible units?
No, 21511 Delftmere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21511 Delftmere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21511 Delftmere Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21511 Delftmere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21511 Delftmere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College