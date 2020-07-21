21502 Rio Oro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WATERFRONT Cornelius home with views of Lake Norman from almost every room! Main level has Great Room with gas fireplace, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Breakfast, Formal Dining, Laundry Room and a Half Bath. Upper level has Bonus Room that could also be used as an Office and 4 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths including the Master Suite, 2nd Master Bedroom and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Tenant will enjoy sparkling views from the large Deck! Property also has a Fenced Yard, Storage Shed and Pier with Dock. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.