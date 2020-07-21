All apartments in Cornelius
21502 Rio Oro Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

21502 Rio Oro Drive

21502 Rio Oro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21502 Rio Oro Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
WATERFRONT Cornelius home with views of Lake Norman from almost every room! Main level has Great Room with gas fireplace, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Breakfast, Formal Dining, Laundry Room and a Half Bath. Upper level has Bonus Room that could also be used as an Office and 4 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths including the Master Suite, 2nd Master Bedroom and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Tenant will enjoy sparkling views from the large Deck! Property also has a Fenced Yard, Storage Shed and Pier with Dock. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have any available units?
21502 Rio Oro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have?
Some of 21502 Rio Oro Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21502 Rio Oro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21502 Rio Oro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21502 Rio Oro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21502 Rio Oro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21502 Rio Oro Drive offers parking.
Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21502 Rio Oro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have a pool?
No, 21502 Rio Oro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have accessible units?
No, 21502 Rio Oro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21502 Rio Oro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21502 Rio Oro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21502 Rio Oro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
