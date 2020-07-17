21256 Hickory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a full hall bathroom with shower tub combo. The laundry room is located off the hallway! Community features pool, lighted sidewalks, and community clubhouse! Small dogs only! Washer & Dryer are in an as in condition. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.



Directions: I-77 N to exit 25 (R) off exit (L) on Hwy 115 (L) Hickory St. unit on the Left



