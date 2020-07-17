All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

21256 Hickory Street

21256 Hickory Street · (704) 664-7355 ext. 306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21256 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21256 Hickory Street · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Top Floor Unit In Mill Creek! - Spacious top unit with smooth high ceilings, gas log fireplace, living room, large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the front balcony. Large master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private back balcony. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a full hall bathroom with shower tub combo. The laundry room is located off the hallway! Community features pool, lighted sidewalks, and community clubhouse! Small dogs only! Washer & Dryer are in an as in condition. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.

Directions: I-77 N to exit 25 (R) off exit (L) on Hwy 115 (L) Hickory St. unit on the Left

(RLNE2620278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21256 Hickory Street have any available units?
21256 Hickory Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21256 Hickory Street have?
Some of 21256 Hickory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21256 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
21256 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21256 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21256 Hickory Street is pet friendly.
Does 21256 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 21256 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 21256 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21256 Hickory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21256 Hickory Street have a pool?
Yes, 21256 Hickory Street has a pool.
Does 21256 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 21256 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21256 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21256 Hickory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21256 Hickory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21256 Hickory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
