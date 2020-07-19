All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 20705 Waters Edge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
20705 Waters Edge Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

20705 Waters Edge Court

20705 Waters Edge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20705 Waters Edge Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2-story home in Victoria Bay on a corner lot and across the way from Lake Norman with season lake views! New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Main level floor plan has Foyer with hardwoods, Formal Dining with wainscoting, Formal Living Room, Office with French Door, open Great Room with hardwoods, gas log fireplace and new 65 inch Samsung TV, open Kitchen with Pantry, Computer Niche and Breakfast nook. Upper level has Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and 4 Bedrooms including the large Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and separate shower. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio and Fenced Yard. The Victoria Bay community has pool, playground, tennis and walking trails. It is also conveniently located in Downtown Cornelius less than 5 minutes drive to I-77 at Exit 28! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20705 Waters Edge Court have any available units?
20705 Waters Edge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20705 Waters Edge Court have?
Some of 20705 Waters Edge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20705 Waters Edge Court currently offering any rent specials?
20705 Waters Edge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20705 Waters Edge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20705 Waters Edge Court is pet friendly.
Does 20705 Waters Edge Court offer parking?
Yes, 20705 Waters Edge Court offers parking.
Does 20705 Waters Edge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20705 Waters Edge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20705 Waters Edge Court have a pool?
Yes, 20705 Waters Edge Court has a pool.
Does 20705 Waters Edge Court have accessible units?
No, 20705 Waters Edge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20705 Waters Edge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20705 Waters Edge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20705 Waters Edge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20705 Waters Edge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College