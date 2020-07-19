20705 Waters Edge Court

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-story home in Victoria Bay on a corner lot and across the way from Lake Norman with season lake views! New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Main level floor plan has Foyer with hardwoods, Formal Dining with wainscoting, Formal Living Room, Office with French Door, open Great Room with hardwoods, gas log fireplace and new 65 inch Samsung TV, open Kitchen with Pantry, Computer Niche and Breakfast nook. Upper level has Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and 4 Bedrooms including the large Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and separate shower. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio and Fenced Yard. The Victoria Bay community has pool, playground, tennis and walking trails. It is also conveniently located in Downtown Cornelius less than 5 minutes drive to I-77 at Exit 28! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!