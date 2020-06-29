All apartments in Cornelius
20142 Washam Street

20142 Washam Street · No Longer Available
Location

20142 Washam Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
RANCH home with views of Lake Norman in the heart of Cornelius For Rent! Floor plan has Living and Dining areas, Kitchen with Pantry storage in the hall, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and a Master Bedroom with it's own Full Bathroom. Tenant will enjoy views of the lake from the Front Porch, a small fenced Patio area in the back and a convenient Downtown Cornelius location. Gravel driveway will accommodate two vehicles. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 15-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20142 Washam Street have any available units?
20142 Washam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20142 Washam Street have?
Some of 20142 Washam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20142 Washam Street currently offering any rent specials?
20142 Washam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20142 Washam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20142 Washam Street is pet friendly.
Does 20142 Washam Street offer parking?
No, 20142 Washam Street does not offer parking.
Does 20142 Washam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20142 Washam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20142 Washam Street have a pool?
No, 20142 Washam Street does not have a pool.
Does 20142 Washam Street have accessible units?
No, 20142 Washam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20142 Washam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20142 Washam Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20142 Washam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20142 Washam Street does not have units with air conditioning.

