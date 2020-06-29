20142 Washam Street

Amenities
RANCH home with views of Lake Norman in the heart of Cornelius For Rent! Floor plan has Living and Dining areas, Kitchen with Pantry storage in the hall, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and a Master Bedroom with it's own Full Bathroom. Tenant will enjoy views of the lake from the Front Porch, a small fenced Patio area in the back and a convenient Downtown Cornelius location. Gravel driveway will accommodate two vehicles. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 15-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.