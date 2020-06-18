All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:07 PM

19902 Catamaran Court

19902 Catamaren Court · (704) 896-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and recreational options all while being just moments from I-77! Enjoy relaxing at the waterfront community pool or new clubhouse! Get out on the lake on your boat if you have one. BOAT SLIP available for additional $100 per month. Home situated on a cut de sac lot. Has an attached 2 car garage and large fenced yard. Granite kitchen countertops. 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room with lots of windows. 2 story foyer, formal dining room, breakfast nook and bar. This is one of the few waterfront communities with a pool & club house over looking Lake Norman. Pets conditional. $300 non refundable pet deposit. No cats allowed. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19902 Catamaran Court have any available units?
19902 Catamaran Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19902 Catamaran Court have?
Some of 19902 Catamaran Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19902 Catamaran Court currently offering any rent specials?
19902 Catamaran Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19902 Catamaran Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court is pet friendly.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court offer parking?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court does offer parking.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19902 Catamaran Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have a pool?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court has a pool.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have accessible units?
No, 19902 Catamaran Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19902 Catamaran Court does not have units with air conditioning.
