19902 Catamaran Court

Amenities
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and recreational options all while being just moments from I-77! Enjoy relaxing at the waterfront community pool or new clubhouse! Get out on the lake on your boat if you have one. BOAT SLIP available for additional $100 per month. Home situated on a cut de sac lot. Has an attached 2 car garage and large fenced yard. Granite kitchen countertops. 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room with lots of windows. 2 story foyer, formal dining room, breakfast nook and bar. This is one of the few waterfront communities with a pool & club house over looking Lake Norman. Pets conditional. $300 non refundable pet deposit. No cats allowed. No smoking allowed.