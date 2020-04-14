All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

19902 Catamaran Court

19902 Catamaran Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19902 Catamaran Ct, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION: Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after waterfront community Blue Stone Harbor! This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home INCLUDES A BOAT SLIP! Enjoy relaxing at the waterfront community pool or get out on the lake on your boat. Home situated on a cut de sac. New painting and carpet. Has an attached 2 car garage and great, large fenced yard. 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room with lots of windows. 2 story foyer, formal dining room, breakfast nook and bar. This is one of the FEW community's with a pool & club house over looking Lake Norman and the gorgeous sunsets. Come see this home today!

End boat slip available if needed. No cats or smoking. Dog(s) negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19902 Catamaran Court have any available units?
19902 Catamaran Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19902 Catamaran Court have?
Some of 19902 Catamaran Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19902 Catamaran Court currently offering any rent specials?
19902 Catamaran Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19902 Catamaran Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court is pet friendly.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court offer parking?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court offers parking.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19902 Catamaran Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have a pool?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court has a pool.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have accessible units?
No, 19902 Catamaran Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19902 Catamaran Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19902 Catamaran Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19902 Catamaran Court does not have units with air conditioning.
