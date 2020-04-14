19902 Catamaran Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION: Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after waterfront community Blue Stone Harbor! This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home INCLUDES A BOAT SLIP! Enjoy relaxing at the waterfront community pool or get out on the lake on your boat. Home situated on a cut de sac. New painting and carpet. Has an attached 2 car garage and great, large fenced yard. 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room with lots of windows. 2 story foyer, formal dining room, breakfast nook and bar. This is one of the FEW community's with a pool & club house over looking Lake Norman and the gorgeous sunsets. Come see this home today!



End boat slip available if needed. No cats or smoking. Dog(s) negotiable