All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19819 Henderson Rd L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19819 Henderson Rd L
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

19819 Henderson Rd L

19819 Henderson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19819 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Windward Community - Property Id: 134936

Overlook Beautiful Lake Norman! This third floor unit includes a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings. Wood flooring, tile, and paint throughout. Walking distance to marina, waterfront restaurant, shopping, and grocery. Newly refurbished exteriors. Wonderfully maintaining common areas. Walk the cove via the boardwalk. Community pool, 2 sandy beaches, and day dock. Don't let this one get away! Contact me before filling out application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134936p
Property Id 134936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5011877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19819 Henderson Rd L have any available units?
19819 Henderson Rd L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19819 Henderson Rd L have?
Some of 19819 Henderson Rd L's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19819 Henderson Rd L currently offering any rent specials?
19819 Henderson Rd L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19819 Henderson Rd L pet-friendly?
No, 19819 Henderson Rd L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19819 Henderson Rd L offer parking?
No, 19819 Henderson Rd L does not offer parking.
Does 19819 Henderson Rd L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19819 Henderson Rd L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19819 Henderson Rd L have a pool?
Yes, 19819 Henderson Rd L has a pool.
Does 19819 Henderson Rd L have accessible units?
No, 19819 Henderson Rd L does not have accessible units.
Does 19819 Henderson Rd L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19819 Henderson Rd L has units with dishwashers.
Does 19819 Henderson Rd L have units with air conditioning?
No, 19819 Henderson Rd L does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College