19701 Valiant Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Rare opportunity to live in this wonderfully cared for home in renown Blue Stone Harbor! Home has been the owner's personal residence since it was built and is appointed with luxurious updated and upgraded features you will love. Beautifully hand scraped hickory hardwood floors. Master suite w custom tiled master bathroom shower, relaxing garden tub, dual vanities, and large walk-in closet. Kitchen w granite counters, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and SS appliances. kitchen flows beautifully into the roomy yet cozy two story great room with fireplace. Stylish dining room. 4th bedroom/flex room. Large bonus room. Magnificent two story foyer. Relaxing spacious covered screened deck. Enjoy the new clubhouse, tennis court, waterfront pool, and water sports. Optional deeded boat slip with lift is available for an additional $200/month. Community boat launch ramp and guest day dock. Fresh Market and many shops, dining, and entertainment are conveniently located just steps away.