19701 Valiant Way
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM

19701 Valiant Way

19701 Valiant Way · No Longer Available
Location

19701 Valiant Way, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare opportunity to live in this wonderfully cared for home in renown Blue Stone Harbor! Home has been the owner's personal residence since it was built and is appointed with luxurious updated and upgraded features you will love. Beautifully hand scraped hickory hardwood floors. Master suite w custom tiled master bathroom shower, relaxing garden tub, dual vanities, and large walk-in closet. Kitchen w granite counters, tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and SS appliances. kitchen flows beautifully into the roomy yet cozy two story great room with fireplace. Stylish dining room. 4th bedroom/flex room. Large bonus room. Magnificent two story foyer. Relaxing spacious covered screened deck. Enjoy the new clubhouse, tennis court, waterfront pool, and water sports. Optional deeded boat slip with lift is available for an additional $200/month. Community boat launch ramp and guest day dock. Fresh Market and many shops, dining, and entertainment are conveniently located just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19701 Valiant Way have any available units?
19701 Valiant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19701 Valiant Way have?
Some of 19701 Valiant Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19701 Valiant Way currently offering any rent specials?
19701 Valiant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19701 Valiant Way pet-friendly?
No, 19701 Valiant Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19701 Valiant Way offer parking?
Yes, 19701 Valiant Way offers parking.
Does 19701 Valiant Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19701 Valiant Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19701 Valiant Way have a pool?
Yes, 19701 Valiant Way has a pool.
Does 19701 Valiant Way have accessible units?
No, 19701 Valiant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19701 Valiant Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19701 Valiant Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19701 Valiant Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19701 Valiant Way does not have units with air conditioning.
