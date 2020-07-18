All apartments in Cornelius
19448 Fridley Ln
19448 Fridley Ln

19448 Fridley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19448 Fridley Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
***NOTE: The property is not furnished,

Home interior will be repainted to Hailstorm Gray throughout, new photos are COMING SOON!

Beautiful, two story home located on a corner lot in sought-after Heritage Green subdivision!

Double porches lend a Southern flair to this spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. Hardwood flooring reside throughout the home with a cozy fireplace situated in the family room. The eat-in kitchen features Corian counter tops, a tile backsplash and a built-in desk. French doors off of the dining area open to the private fenced backyard and patio. The master suite boasts private access to the 2nd-floor porch, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Welcome home!

Lawn care and quarerly pest control are included! Community amenities feature a pool and playground!

Pets condtional.

Minutes to I-77, Catawba Ave, downtown Cornelius, Huntersville and Sam Furr Rd/NC-73!

Schedule a self guided tour today! Call us at 877.751.1677.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19448 Fridley Ln have any available units?
19448 Fridley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19448 Fridley Ln have?
Some of 19448 Fridley Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19448 Fridley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19448 Fridley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19448 Fridley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19448 Fridley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19448 Fridley Ln offer parking?
No, 19448 Fridley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 19448 Fridley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19448 Fridley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19448 Fridley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 19448 Fridley Ln has a pool.
Does 19448 Fridley Ln have accessible units?
No, 19448 Fridley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19448 Fridley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 19448 Fridley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19448 Fridley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19448 Fridley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
