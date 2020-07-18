19448 Fridley Ln

Amenities

***NOTE: The property is not furnished,



Home interior will be repainted to Hailstorm Gray throughout, new photos are COMING SOON!



Beautiful, two story home located on a corner lot in sought-after Heritage Green subdivision!



Double porches lend a Southern flair to this spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. Hardwood flooring reside throughout the home with a cozy fireplace situated in the family room. The eat-in kitchen features Corian counter tops, a tile backsplash and a built-in desk. French doors off of the dining area open to the private fenced backyard and patio. The master suite boasts private access to the 2nd-floor porch, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Welcome home!



Lawn care and quarerly pest control are included! Community amenities feature a pool and playground!



Pets condtional.



Minutes to I-77, Catawba Ave, downtown Cornelius, Huntersville and Sam Furr Rd/NC-73!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**