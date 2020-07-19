All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
19226 Makayla Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

19226 Makayla Lane

19226 Makayla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19226 Makayla Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
END UNIT brick townhome near Lake Norman! Fresh paint throughout! Main level with Oak hardwoods, Dining Room with wainscoting and 9 ft tray ceiling, Kitchen with granite and Cherry cabinets, Breakfast, Half Bath, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 2-story Great Room with gas log fireplace and a spacious Master Suite with 9 ft tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower, huge walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Upper level Loft overlooks Great Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Enclosed Patio area provides privacy and a walkway to the detached Garage with alley access. Community amenities galore include clubhouse, pool, sidewalks, boat ramp and nature trails. Walk to Jetton Park or take a quick drive to The Peninsula Golf Club! This neighborhood is walking/driving distance to grocery, retail and restaurants! WATER/SEWER are included and tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19226 Makayla Lane have any available units?
19226 Makayla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19226 Makayla Lane have?
Some of 19226 Makayla Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19226 Makayla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19226 Makayla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19226 Makayla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19226 Makayla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19226 Makayla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19226 Makayla Lane offers parking.
Does 19226 Makayla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19226 Makayla Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19226 Makayla Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19226 Makayla Lane has a pool.
Does 19226 Makayla Lane have accessible units?
No, 19226 Makayla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19226 Makayla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19226 Makayla Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19226 Makayla Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19226 Makayla Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
