19226 Makayla Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

END UNIT brick townhome near Lake Norman! Fresh paint throughout! Main level with Oak hardwoods, Dining Room with wainscoting and 9 ft tray ceiling, Kitchen with granite and Cherry cabinets, Breakfast, Half Bath, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 2-story Great Room with gas log fireplace and a spacious Master Suite with 9 ft tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower, huge walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Upper level Loft overlooks Great Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Enclosed Patio area provides privacy and a walkway to the detached Garage with alley access. Community amenities galore include clubhouse, pool, sidewalks, boat ramp and nature trails. Walk to Jetton Park or take a quick drive to The Peninsula Golf Club! This neighborhood is walking/driving distance to grocery, retail and restaurants! WATER/SEWER are included and tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!