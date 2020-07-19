19226 Makayla Lane

Amenities
END UNIT brick townhome near Lake Norman! Fresh paint throughout! Main level with Oak hardwoods, Dining Room with wainscoting and 9 ft tray ceiling, Kitchen with granite and Cherry cabinets, Breakfast, Half Bath, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 2-story Great Room with gas log fireplace and a spacious Master Suite with 9 ft tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower, huge walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Upper level Loft overlooks Great Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Enclosed Patio area provides privacy and a walkway to the detached Garage with alley access. Community amenities galore include clubhouse, pool, sidewalks, boat ramp and nature trails. Walk to Jetton Park or take a quick drive to The Peninsula Golf Club! This neighborhood is walking/driving distance to grocery, retail and restaurants! WATER/SEWER are included and tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!