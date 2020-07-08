19140 Juanita Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Your Dream of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized in This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Your Dream of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized in This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 2 car garage in desired Cornelius location next to Jetton Park. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful hard wood floors on main level. Chef's Gourmet kitchen with Dual Ovens and 42' Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large dining room with tray ceiling and wainscoting. Great room has tons of windows with custom fireplace. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling and extra- large walk-in closet. Master bath retreat features dual vanities, huge garden tub and separate tiled shower. Nice back yard patio area with privacy fence. Amenities include large pool, day docks and boat ramp with kayak/paddle board storage as well as walking trails into Jetton Park. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. All outdoor maintenance included as well.



(RLNE5394972)