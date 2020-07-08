All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

19140 Juanita Lane

19140 Juanita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19140 Juanita Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Your Dream of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized in This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Your Dream of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized in This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 2 car garage in desired Cornelius location next to Jetton Park. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful hard wood floors on main level. Chef's Gourmet kitchen with Dual Ovens and 42' Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large dining room with tray ceiling and wainscoting. Great room has tons of windows with custom fireplace. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling and extra- large walk-in closet. Master bath retreat features dual vanities, huge garden tub and separate tiled shower. Nice back yard patio area with privacy fence. Amenities include large pool, day docks and boat ramp with kayak/paddle board storage as well as walking trails into Jetton Park. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. All outdoor maintenance included as well.

(RLNE5394972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19140 Juanita Lane have any available units?
19140 Juanita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19140 Juanita Lane have?
Some of 19140 Juanita Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19140 Juanita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19140 Juanita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19140 Juanita Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19140 Juanita Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19140 Juanita Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19140 Juanita Lane offers parking.
Does 19140 Juanita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19140 Juanita Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19140 Juanita Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19140 Juanita Lane has a pool.
Does 19140 Juanita Lane have accessible units?
No, 19140 Juanita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19140 Juanita Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19140 Juanita Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19140 Juanita Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19140 Juanita Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

