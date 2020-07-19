All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18853 Vineyard Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18853 Vineyard Point Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

18853 Vineyard Point Lane

18853 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18853 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This Lake Norman penthouse condo For Rent overlooks the lake and community pool! Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet). Floor plan has open Kitchen, Dining area, Great Room with wood burning fireplace and built-ins, Master Bedroom with sliding doors to Covered Deck and 2nd Bedroom with Hall Bath. Enjoy all Vineyard Point has to offer with community pool, walking trails, tennis court and the lake! Vineyard Point is also conveniently located just off Catawba Ave in Cornelius and less than 5 minutes to I-77 and Birkdale Village. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. Washer/Dryer are provided and the owner will not repair/replace if fails to operate. No Smoking and 1 pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a $500.00 pet deposit. Boatslip may be available For Lease with The Lake Norman Company at 704-892-4619. Property can be available one week from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18853 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18853 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18853 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18853 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18853 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane has a pool.
Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18853 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18853 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College