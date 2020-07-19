18853 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

This Lake Norman penthouse condo For Rent overlooks the lake and community pool! Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet). Floor plan has open Kitchen, Dining area, Great Room with wood burning fireplace and built-ins, Master Bedroom with sliding doors to Covered Deck and 2nd Bedroom with Hall Bath. Enjoy all Vineyard Point has to offer with community pool, walking trails, tennis court and the lake! Vineyard Point is also conveniently located just off Catawba Ave in Cornelius and less than 5 minutes to I-77 and Birkdale Village. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. Washer/Dryer are provided and the owner will not repair/replace if fails to operate. No Smoking and 1 pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a $500.00 pet deposit. Boatslip may be available For Lease with The Lake Norman Company at 704-892-4619. Property can be available one week from an approved application!