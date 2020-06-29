18810 Coachmans Trace.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Recent price reduction! Beautiful Charleston Style Home with Dual Front Porches in Cornelius! Home just updated with NEW custom Master Bathroom. Granite Countertops in Kitchen with GE Profile SS Appliances, including Refrigerator! 2750 sqft home with Family Room, Formal Dining, large Kitchen and Covered Patio on Main Floor! HUGE Bonus Room and Covered Balcony on Second Level!!! Walk to community pool and playground! $35 monthly pet rent, must be approved by the owner and get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This is a smoker-free home. Thank you.