Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

18810 Coachmans Trace

18810 Coachman's Trace · No Longer Available
Location

18810 Coachman's Trace, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recent price reduction! Beautiful Charleston Style Home with Dual Front Porches in Cornelius! Home just updated with NEW custom Master Bathroom. Granite Countertops in Kitchen with GE Profile SS Appliances, including Refrigerator! 2750 sqft home with Family Room, Formal Dining, large Kitchen and Covered Patio on Main Floor! HUGE Bonus Room and Covered Balcony on Second Level!!! Walk to community pool and playground! $35 monthly pet rent, must be approved by the owner and get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This is a smoker-free home. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18810 Coachmans Trace have any available units?
18810 Coachmans Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18810 Coachmans Trace have?
Some of 18810 Coachmans Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18810 Coachmans Trace currently offering any rent specials?
18810 Coachmans Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18810 Coachmans Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 18810 Coachmans Trace is pet friendly.
Does 18810 Coachmans Trace offer parking?
Yes, 18810 Coachmans Trace offers parking.
Does 18810 Coachmans Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18810 Coachmans Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18810 Coachmans Trace have a pool?
Yes, 18810 Coachmans Trace has a pool.
Does 18810 Coachmans Trace have accessible units?
No, 18810 Coachmans Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 18810 Coachmans Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 18810 Coachmans Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18810 Coachmans Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18810 Coachmans Trace has units with air conditioning.

