18557 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Welcome to luxury lakefront living!! Spacious waterfront 3-bedroom condo just painted with multiple upgrades including granite, glass tile, and plenty more. Large travertine tiled great room with newer carpeted bedrooms. One of only six end units with grand balcony for unsurpassed sunset views with bay windows in dining area. The Moorings is located on Vineyard Point, one of the most desirable lakefront communities on the southern end of the lake with picturesque lakeside pool and tennis courts. Adjacent marina with slips to 40', Freedom Boat Club, and paddle board rentals with a short walk to Kenton Place and Birkdale Village. Enjoy life on the lake with all the convenience of countless shops, restaurants, and more just minutes away. Painting in process, showings to begin 6/13/2020

Tenant responsible for HOA dues ($277 per month) and all utilities except water