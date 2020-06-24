All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18557 Vineyard Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18557 Vineyard Point Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

18557 Vineyard Point Lane

18557 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18557 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to luxury lakefront living!! Spacious waterfront 3-bedroom condo just painted with multiple upgrades including granite, glass tile, and plenty more. Large travertine tiled great room with newer carpeted bedrooms. One of only six end units with grand balcony for unsurpassed sunset views with bay windows in dining area. The Moorings is located on Vineyard Point, one of the most desirable lakefront communities on the southern end of the lake with picturesque lakeside pool and tennis courts. Adjacent marina with slips to 40', Freedom Boat Club, and paddle board rentals with a short walk to Kenton Place and Birkdale Village. Enjoy life on the lake with all the convenience of countless shops, restaurants, and more just minutes away. Painting in process, showings to begin 6/13/2020
Tenant responsible for HOA dues ($277 per month) and all utilities except water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18557 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18557 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18557 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18557 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18557 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane has a pool.
Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18557 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18557 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College