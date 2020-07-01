All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:45 PM

17853 Caldwell Track Dr

17853 Caldwell Track Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17853 Caldwell Track Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr have any available units?
17853 Caldwell Track Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Is 17853 Caldwell Track Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17853 Caldwell Track Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17853 Caldwell Track Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr offer parking?
No, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr have a pool?
No, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr have accessible units?
No, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17853 Caldwell Track Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17853 Caldwell Track Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

