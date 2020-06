Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely Home in WALKABLE Community FOR RENT! This home is located in Huntersville, NC and offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, two car detached garage and a fenced yard with patio. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, playground, shopping and restaurants. Close to I77 and 485. Call for an appt or contact your local real estate broker.