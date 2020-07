Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

End unit with downstairs Master, ceiling fans, fireplace with gas logs located in lake front community. Access to pool, marina, tennis court, and boardwalk. Boatslip available. 2 parking spaces. $45 monthly discount available, ask for details. This property will accept a shorter lease term of 8-11 months if desired. Pet Fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.