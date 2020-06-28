17433 Tuscany Lane

Amenities

Large 3BD/2.5BA townhome in Tuscany Townes complex at Vineyard Point. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite countertops. Built-in storage and gas fireplace in living room. Master bedroom with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. Private patio in back and additional storage area. Walk to the Beautiful Vineyard point Marina Boardwalk. Boat Slips may be available. Washer and dryer are included!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.