Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

17433 Tuscany Lane

17433 Tuscany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17433 Tuscany Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3BD/2.5BA townhome in Tuscany Townes complex at Vineyard Point. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite countertops. Built-in storage and gas fireplace in living room. Master bedroom with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet. Private patio in back and additional storage area. Walk to the Beautiful Vineyard point Marina Boardwalk. Boat Slips may be available. Washer and dryer are included!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17433 Tuscany Lane have any available units?
17433 Tuscany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17433 Tuscany Lane have?
Some of 17433 Tuscany Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17433 Tuscany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17433 Tuscany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17433 Tuscany Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17433 Tuscany Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17433 Tuscany Lane offer parking?
No, 17433 Tuscany Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17433 Tuscany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17433 Tuscany Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17433 Tuscany Lane have a pool?
No, 17433 Tuscany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17433 Tuscany Lane have accessible units?
No, 17433 Tuscany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17433 Tuscany Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17433 Tuscany Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17433 Tuscany Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17433 Tuscany Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
