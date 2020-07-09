All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
16946 Belle Isle Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:25 AM

16946 Belle Isle Drive

16946 Belle Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16946 Belle Isle Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredibly beautiful waterfront home in Cornelius on highly desired Belle Isle drive, Large flat lot with sweeping views of main channel. Frank Lloyd Wright style with wood trim, stone and open floor plan. High end finishes. The home is offered turn key, furnished, with utilities, cable, lawn care and housewares, all included. Private dock and huge flat yard. Office on main floor has a fold out bed. Also on the main level is a music room and screened porch. The kitchen features an induction cook top, 2 wall ovens and there are 3 refrigerator/freezers. The back deck has a gas BBQ grill. Short term 90 day + lease available with negotiated rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have any available units?
16946 Belle Isle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have?
Some of 16946 Belle Isle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16946 Belle Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16946 Belle Isle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16946 Belle Isle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16946 Belle Isle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16946 Belle Isle Drive offers parking.
Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16946 Belle Isle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have a pool?
No, 16946 Belle Isle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 16946 Belle Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16946 Belle Isle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16946 Belle Isle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16946 Belle Isle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

