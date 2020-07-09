16946 Belle Isle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Incredibly beautiful waterfront home in Cornelius on highly desired Belle Isle drive, Large flat lot with sweeping views of main channel. Frank Lloyd Wright style with wood trim, stone and open floor plan. High end finishes. The home is offered turn key, furnished, with utilities, cable, lawn care and housewares, all included. Private dock and huge flat yard. Office on main floor has a fold out bed. Also on the main level is a music room and screened porch. The kitchen features an induction cook top, 2 wall ovens and there are 3 refrigerator/freezers. The back deck has a gas BBQ grill. Short term 90 day + lease available with negotiated rent.