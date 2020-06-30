All apartments in Cornelius
11346 Heritage Green Drive

11346 Heritage Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11346 Heritage Green Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY PAINTED!Beautiful 4 bedroom house with over-sized back yard. Master Bedroom down and with 2nd Master bedroom upstairs. 3 and 1/2 baths. Excellent school district, easy to all shopping, Lake Norman and Charlotte Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have any available units?
11346 Heritage Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have?
Some of 11346 Heritage Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11346 Heritage Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11346 Heritage Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11346 Heritage Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11346 Heritage Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11346 Heritage Green Drive offers parking.
Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11346 Heritage Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have a pool?
No, 11346 Heritage Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 11346 Heritage Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11346 Heritage Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11346 Heritage Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11346 Heritage Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

