Cornelius, NC
11228 Suunto Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11228 Suunto Lane

11228 Suunto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11228 Suunto Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,412 sf home is located in Cornelius, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11228 Suunto Lane have any available units?
11228 Suunto Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 11228 Suunto Lane have?
Some of 11228 Suunto Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11228 Suunto Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11228 Suunto Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 Suunto Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11228 Suunto Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11228 Suunto Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11228 Suunto Lane offers parking.
Does 11228 Suunto Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11228 Suunto Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 Suunto Lane have a pool?
No, 11228 Suunto Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11228 Suunto Lane have accessible units?
No, 11228 Suunto Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 Suunto Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11228 Suunto Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11228 Suunto Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11228 Suunto Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
