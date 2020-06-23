9660 Storybook Avenue

Amenities
Available by the end of August or early September. Potential tenants must meet owner's requirements before requesting a tour: Credit score over 640; Stable monthly income over $4500 (pay stubs); Sound financial standing (bank statements); Good rental history if previously on rent; NO criminal record; NO eviction history. Tenant screening will be performed with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult. Security deposit and 1st-month rent (prorated if applicable) are due at lease signing.
Well maintained 2 story single-family home in highly desirable Moss Creek! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Open floor plan. Main level has great room opening to dining area & kitchen with granite countertops & black/stainless appliances. Upstairs features Master bedroom with its own private bath, two additional bedrooms sharing the 2nd full bath, & Laundry. Quiet street, fenced back yard. Community features huge pools with multiple water slides, playgrounds, tennis courts, creek $ paved trail! Great schools!