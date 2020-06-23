All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

9660 Storybook Avenue

9660 Storybook Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

9660 Storybook Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available by the end of August or early September. Potential tenants must meet owner's requirements before requesting a tour: Credit score over 640; Stable monthly income over $4500 (pay stubs); Sound financial standing (bank statements); Good rental history if previously on rent; NO criminal record; NO eviction history. Tenant screening will be performed with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult. Security deposit and 1st-month rent (prorated if applicable) are due at lease signing.
Well maintained 2 story single-family home in highly desirable Moss Creek! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Open floor plan. Main level has great room opening to dining area & kitchen with granite countertops & black/stainless appliances. Upstairs features Master bedroom with its own private bath, two additional bedrooms sharing the 2nd full bath, & Laundry. Quiet street, fenced back yard. Community features huge pools with multiple water slides, playgrounds, tennis courts, creek $ paved trail! Great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9660 Storybook Avenue have any available units?
9660 Storybook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 9660 Storybook Avenue have?
Some of 9660 Storybook Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9660 Storybook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9660 Storybook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9660 Storybook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9660 Storybook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 9660 Storybook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9660 Storybook Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9660 Storybook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9660 Storybook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9660 Storybook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9660 Storybook Avenue has a pool.
Does 9660 Storybook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9660 Storybook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9660 Storybook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9660 Storybook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9660 Storybook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9660 Storybook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
