7454 Boulaide Street Southwest

Welcome home to this Beautiful 5bd barely lived in like new home features a Guest Suite on main floor plus an office/study and a large bonus room upstairs. This One is Move In Ready and all set for your personal touch. You will love the spacious floorplan and all the amenities community has to provide. Featuring a spacious cozy living room and gourmet kitchen. A Perfect relaxing front porch for you to sit back and enjoy the nature in addition to the patio ready for cookout with all entertainment.Community with a 2 Story Club House, Fitness Center, Playground, Resort Style Pool & Splash Pad, Recreation Area All the amenities right at your tips. Definitely a Refresher so stop by today and take a look!



Directions:Head east on Rocky River Rd toward Back Creek Church Rd,Turn right onto Holden Avenue Southwest,Turn right onto Drake Mill Lane,Turn left onto Stone Pile Dr,Turn left onto Boulaide.

