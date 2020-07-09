All apartments in Concord
7355 Raylee Avenue

7355 Raylee Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

7355 Raylee Ave SW, Concord, NC 28025
The Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch Plan in the desirable community of The Mills at Rocky River is now available for immediate occupancy! This beautiful, corner lot features a 3 bed, 2 bath split ranch, open concept plan w/2 car garage. Covered front porch leads into large great room with super HUGE kitchen! Formal dining area is just off the kitchen and leads to a large patio...perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms offer ceiling fans and extra outlets. Hardwoods, neutral carpets and vinyl selections will accommodate any decor scheme. Incredible community amenities and club house! Walking distance to 2 STEM schools! MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7355 Raylee Avenue have any available units?
7355 Raylee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 7355 Raylee Avenue have?
Some of 7355 Raylee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7355 Raylee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7355 Raylee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7355 Raylee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7355 Raylee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 7355 Raylee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7355 Raylee Avenue offers parking.
Does 7355 Raylee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7355 Raylee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7355 Raylee Avenue have a pool?
No, 7355 Raylee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7355 Raylee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7355 Raylee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7355 Raylee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7355 Raylee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

