7355 Raylee Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful Ranch Plan in the desirable community of The Mills at Rocky River is now available for immediate occupancy! This beautiful, corner lot features a 3 bed, 2 bath split ranch, open concept plan w/2 car garage. Covered front porch leads into large great room with super HUGE kitchen! Formal dining area is just off the kitchen and leads to a large patio...perfect for entertaining! All bedrooms offer ceiling fans and extra outlets. Hardwoods, neutral carpets and vinyl selections will accommodate any decor scheme. Incredible community amenities and club house! Walking distance to 2 STEM schools! MUST SEE!!!