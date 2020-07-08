5459 Ives Street

Amenities
Live, work, play in Afton Village! A beautifully maintained townhome in a desirable neighborhood. Walk to
restaurants, shopping, gym and much more! Plus less than a mile from I-85 which provides an easy commute to
anywhere in Charlotte. Two large bedrooms with private full baths allow for an excellent roommate floor plan. Well-appointed family room provides ample space and large wrap bar in kitchen with room for large table allow for the perfect entertaining space. Fresh paint throughout! Washer and dryer are included. A must see!