Concord, NC
5459 Ives Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

5459 Ives Street

5459 Ives Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5459 Ives Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Live, work, play in Afton Village! A beautifully maintained townhome in a desirable neighborhood. Walk to
restaurants, shopping, gym and much more! Plus less than a mile from I-85 which provides an easy commute to
anywhere in Charlotte. Two large bedrooms with private full baths allow for an excellent roommate floor plan. Well-appointed family room provides ample space and large wrap bar in kitchen with room for large table allow for the perfect entertaining space. Fresh paint throughout! Washer and dryer are included. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 Ives Street have any available units?
5459 Ives Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 5459 Ives Street have?
Some of 5459 Ives Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 Ives Street currently offering any rent specials?
5459 Ives Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 Ives Street pet-friendly?
No, 5459 Ives Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5459 Ives Street offer parking?
No, 5459 Ives Street does not offer parking.
Does 5459 Ives Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5459 Ives Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 Ives Street have a pool?
No, 5459 Ives Street does not have a pool.
Does 5459 Ives Street have accessible units?
No, 5459 Ives Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 Ives Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5459 Ives Street has units with dishwashers.

