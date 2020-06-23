The backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining or for your favorite lawn games since there is so much room. Inside the home is equally impressive with a fresh and cozy feel to the home. Walls and flooring are all in a neutral color scheme so all that the home needs is your personal touch. The galley kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms and bathrooms have also been remodeled for maximum appeal. The master bedroom can be your personal oasis and an ideal place to relax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest have any available units?
4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)