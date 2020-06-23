4450 Fawnbrook Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining or for your favorite lawn games since there is so much room. Inside the home is equally impressive with a fresh and cozy feel to the home. Walls and flooring are all in a neutral color scheme so all that the home needs is your personal touch. The galley kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms and bathrooms have also been remodeled for maximum appeal. The master bedroom can be your personal oasis and an ideal place to relax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.