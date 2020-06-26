4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom Ranch home in Concord - Subdivision: Kiser Woods

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2000

Pets: Yes with Owners Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Rocky River Elem., CC Griffin Middle, Central Cabarrus High School



This Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. It has a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, dining area, galley style kitchen and breakfast area. Split bedroom floor plan with master on one side, 2 secondary bedrooms on the other. Master has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. The home also has a 2 car garage with attic space, patio and partially wooded back yard. Located in a great community just off of Central Heights Dr. near Hwy 49. Easy commute to Harrisburg or Concord. Minutes from the Speedway or I-85. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1350 deposit. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs..



(RLNE4965926)