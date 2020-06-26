All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW

4258 Kiser Woods Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4258 Kiser Woods Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom Ranch home in Concord - Subdivision: Kiser Woods
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2000
Pets: Yes with Owners Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Rocky River Elem., CC Griffin Middle, Central Cabarrus High School

This Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. It has a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, dining area, galley style kitchen and breakfast area. Split bedroom floor plan with master on one side, 2 secondary bedrooms on the other. Master has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. The home also has a 2 car garage with attic space, patio and partially wooded back yard. Located in a great community just off of Central Heights Dr. near Hwy 49. Easy commute to Harrisburg or Concord. Minutes from the Speedway or I-85. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1350 deposit. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs..

(RLNE4965926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW have any available units?
4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW have?
Some of 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW offers parking.
Does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW have a pool?
No, 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4258 Kiser Woods Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
