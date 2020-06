Amenities

351 Halton Crossing Drive SW, Concord, NC 28027 - Three bedroom, two and one-half bath town home in Settlers' Landing, one of Concord's most demanded areas. Property shows like new.



Property to rent for $1600.00 per month on one year lease. $600.00 discount given to sign two year lease ($1550.00 per month).



Please call Steve Eppley for showing at 704-363-4723.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5616543)