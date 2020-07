Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath with upstairs loft/bonus room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Large master suite with dual vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. All New Vinyl replacement windows and new deck on the back of the home. Updated Bathroom #2 with tile flooring. The home has a very private back yard. Home will be available August 1, 2020. Currently Tenant Occupied. 24 Hour Notice Required for Showings.