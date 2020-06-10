All apartments in Concord
2875 Rockingham Court Southwest
2875 Rockingham Court Southwest

2875 Rockingham Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2875 Rockingham Court Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Just Reduced!!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Pretty as a Picture! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch home with covered front porch and a carport, is ready for new residents! Move right in and enjoy open plan living. Converse with your guests through the large pass through into the kitchen while cooking while getting the meal prepared. 3 spacious BR and 2 full BA. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor patio with a large, level backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Just off of Hwy 49, this home is convenient to Concord & Harrisburg area attractions alike!

High school: Central Cabarrus High School

Middle school: C C Griffin Middle School

Elementary school: Rocky River Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest have any available units?
2875 Rockingham Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Rockingham Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest offers parking.
Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2875 Rockingham Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
