2875 Rockingham Court Southwest

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Just Reduced!!!***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS



Pretty as a Picture! This 3 BR 2 BA ranch home with covered front porch and a carport, is ready for new residents! Move right in and enjoy open plan living. Converse with your guests through the large pass through into the kitchen while cooking while getting the meal prepared. 3 spacious BR and 2 full BA. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor patio with a large, level backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Just off of Hwy 49, this home is convenient to Concord & Harrisburg area attractions alike!



High school: Central Cabarrus High School



Middle school: C C Griffin Middle School



Elementary school: Rocky River Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.