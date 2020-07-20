23 Marsh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This brand new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with one half bathroom. The main level has an wonderful walk in pantry, gas stove and island in the kitchen along with a spacious laundry room. Enjoy all of the conveniences of living Downtown Concord in a charming new home, with no yard maintenance. The one car garage offers covered parking and additional storage space. It is a perfect time of year to enjoy the back patio as well as the balcony on the second floor or just walk to the many shops and restaurants in Downtown Concord. This home has everything someone would desire in a brand new home and all the charm of historic setting it is nestled in, conveniently located to I-85, shopping, and many dining options. Schedule a showing today!