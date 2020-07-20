All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 23 Marsh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
23 Marsh Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

23 Marsh Avenue

23 Marsh Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23 Marsh Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This brand new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with one half bathroom. The main level has an wonderful walk in pantry, gas stove and island in the kitchen along with a spacious laundry room. Enjoy all of the conveniences of living Downtown Concord in a charming new home, with no yard maintenance. The one car garage offers covered parking and additional storage space. It is a perfect time of year to enjoy the back patio as well as the balcony on the second floor or just walk to the many shops and restaurants in Downtown Concord. This home has everything someone would desire in a brand new home and all the charm of historic setting it is nestled in, conveniently located to I-85, shopping, and many dining options. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Marsh Avenue have any available units?
23 Marsh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Marsh Avenue have?
Some of 23 Marsh Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Marsh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Marsh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Marsh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 Marsh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 23 Marsh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Marsh Avenue offers parking.
Does 23 Marsh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Marsh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Marsh Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Marsh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Marsh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Marsh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Marsh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Marsh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College