227 Parkwood Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

227 Parkwood Drive

227 Parkwood Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

227 Parkwood Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3bd/2ba House on a Corner Lot very close to Hospital and Hwy 73 - 3 bed 2 bath brick house which sits on a corner lot with a nice backyard while at the same time the roads dead end shortly after causing a very low traffic even though its on a corner. Other features are a full basement with a 2 car garage and plenty more room for storage and can be accessed from inside the house and a 2 car carport that is accessed from the opposite side. Inside has just been freshly painted with new flooring, some updates in the hall bathroom, and all new light fixtures. This is a very nice house that has been very well taken care of. A MUST SEE!!!!

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Parkwood Drive have any available units?
227 Parkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 227 Parkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Parkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Parkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 227 Parkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 227 Parkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Parkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 227 Parkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Parkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Parkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Parkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Parkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Parkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Parkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Parkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Parkwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Parkwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

