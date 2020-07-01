227 Parkwood Drive

Amenities

3bd/2ba House on a Corner Lot very close to Hospital and Hwy 73 - 3 bed 2 bath brick house which sits on a corner lot with a nice backyard while at the same time the roads dead end shortly after causing a very low traffic even though its on a corner. Other features are a full basement with a 2 car garage and plenty more room for storage and can be accessed from inside the house and a 2 car carport that is accessed from the opposite side. Inside has just been freshly painted with new flooring, some updates in the hall bathroom, and all new light fixtures. This is a very nice house that has been very well taken care of. A MUST SEE!!!!



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



