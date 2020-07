Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stately 2 story home with large sunlit windows with brick fireplace. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, gas fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious and located on upper level. Formal dining room. Upper and lower level back deck and Large backyard. Washer and Dryer hookups.



