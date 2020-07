Amenities

**Available 6/1** Beautifully renovated home available! New flooring, paint, and much much more. Home has plenty of space for storage with full garage, 2 sheds, and plenty of privacy! Main floor boasts of formal dining, family, and updated kitchen. Upstairs has master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Come live the peace and privacy on this large lot with plenty of privacy!