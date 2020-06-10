Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20



4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district. Remodeled (2013) brick ranch has hardwood floors, energy efficient vinyl windows on main level with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and kitchen. Walk off backside of kitchen to deck overlooking backyard with lots of privacy. Walk up stairway off main level to finished bonus room upstairs ideal for kids or office with separate central heating/cooling. Downstairs has partially finished basement with den and 4th bedroom with separate entry area. Attached 1 car garage with additional workspace area included in unfinished basement area.



Qualifications: Monthly income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental income landlord history last

12month. No serious criminal issues found with background check.



Directions: From downtown Concord, go S on Union St. approx. 1/4 mile to Hillcrest on left. Home on left.



(RLNE2211729)