Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

143 Hillcrest Ave SE

143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast · (704) 556-7878
Location

143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 143 Hillcrest Ave SE · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20

4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district. Remodeled (2013) brick ranch has hardwood floors, energy efficient vinyl windows on main level with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and kitchen. Walk off backside of kitchen to deck overlooking backyard with lots of privacy. Walk up stairway off main level to finished bonus room upstairs ideal for kids or office with separate central heating/cooling. Downstairs has partially finished basement with den and 4th bedroom with separate entry area. Attached 1 car garage with additional workspace area included in unfinished basement area.

Qualifications: Monthly income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental income landlord history last
12month. No serious criminal issues found with background check.

Directions: From downtown Concord, go S on Union St. approx. 1/4 mile to Hillcrest on left. Home on left.

(RLNE2211729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have any available units?
143 Hillcrest Ave SE has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have?
Some of 143 Hillcrest Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Hillcrest Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
143 Hillcrest Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Hillcrest Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have a pool?
No, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Hillcrest Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Hillcrest Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
