Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible car wash area coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access online portal package receiving

AN ADDRESS TO ENVY...



LIVE AT Bell Meadowmont, Chapel Hill's premier apartment community, and look no further than home for everything you need. Here it's all about location, just steps away from boutiques, fine dining, and entertainment at Meadowmont Village. Lay back and take in the good life at home with amenities that include an outdoor swimming pool and 24/7 fitness center. Enjoy handpicked vegetables from our community garden and a mountain bike rental free of charge to get to adventure, work, or school nearby. As the ideal living destination in the Triangle, you'll find that at Bell Meadowmont, it's all right here.



Bell Meadowmont offers some of the largest apartment homes in the area, with newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments designed with you in mind. Fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, nine foot ceilings with crown molding, walk-in closets, garden tubs, and private patios or sunrooms are just a few of the features our stunning homes provide.



Our community is