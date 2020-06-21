All apartments in Chapel Hill
900 Stagecoach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

900 Stagecoach

900 Stagecoach Road · (919) 675-1444 ext. 47
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Stagecoach Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 900 Stagecoach · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fire pit
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Charming Historic Mid-Century Modern Webb House, 4-Bedrooms and 4.5-Baths within walking distance to UNC - Do not miss this gem of an opportunity in Chapel Hill! Live in a historic mid-century modern Webb house. This 4-Bedroom and 4.5-Bathrooms, one of a kind home, is within walking distance to downtown Chapel Hill and UNC! Convenient location has easy access to Hwy 54, 15-501, and 40. Within minutes to historic Franklin Street's restaurants, cafes, and night life. While, also just minutes away to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Guglhupf.

Nestled in a well-established tree lined neighborhood, this home has many unique qualities. Each bedroom has its own full sized bathroom. Master bath has a soaking tub and tiled double shower with steam. Back of the house has an entire wall of windows allowing for plenty of natural light.

Enjoy the spacious yard that is nicely shaded by a gorgeous old oak tree, as you putter in your nice fenced garden, or relax in the back with family and friends around your private fire pit.

No undergrads please. Cats and dogs are allowed with approval and deposits. 650+ credit score to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5842309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Stagecoach have any available units?
900 Stagecoach has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
Is 900 Stagecoach currently offering any rent specials?
900 Stagecoach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Stagecoach pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Stagecoach is pet friendly.
Does 900 Stagecoach offer parking?
No, 900 Stagecoach does not offer parking.
Does 900 Stagecoach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Stagecoach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Stagecoach have a pool?
No, 900 Stagecoach does not have a pool.
Does 900 Stagecoach have accessible units?
No, 900 Stagecoach does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Stagecoach have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Stagecoach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Stagecoach have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Stagecoach does not have units with air conditioning.
