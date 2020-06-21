900 Stagecoach

Amenities

pet friendly fire pit bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Charming Historic Mid-Century Modern Webb House, 4-Bedrooms and 4.5-Baths within walking distance to UNC - Do not miss this gem of an opportunity in Chapel Hill! Live in a historic mid-century modern Webb house. This 4-Bedroom and 4.5-Bathrooms, one of a kind home, is within walking distance to downtown Chapel Hill and UNC! Convenient location has easy access to Hwy 54, 15-501, and 40. Within minutes to historic Franklin Street's restaurants, cafes, and night life. While, also just minutes away to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Guglhupf.



Nestled in a well-established tree lined neighborhood, this home has many unique qualities. Each bedroom has its own full sized bathroom. Master bath has a soaking tub and tiled double shower with steam. Back of the house has an entire wall of windows allowing for plenty of natural light.



Enjoy the spacious yard that is nicely shaded by a gorgeous old oak tree, as you putter in your nice fenced garden, or relax in the back with family and friends around your private fire pit.



No undergrads please. Cats and dogs are allowed with approval and deposits. 650+ credit score to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE5842309)