5 Colony Court Available 07/22/20 5 Colony Court - Walk to UNC campus! Four bedroom, two full bath, two-story house with unfinished basement available. Hardwood floors, breakfast nook, electric range, refrigerator, gas floor furnace. Window A/C Units. No Pets.



Directions: From West Franklin Street turn onto Malette Street (ends at Franklin). Go one block to Colony and make left. See 5 Colony Court on right.



Coming 7/22/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2502247)