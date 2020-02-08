Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

406 Hickory Available 08/07/20 Minutes from UNC and Downtown Chapel Hill - This 3 bedroom one level home has so much to offer! The amazing location, fenced yard, screened porch and updated kitchen are just a few of the awesome perks of this Chapel Hill home. Lounge in the back yard under the trees and love living close to everything!



Settle right in and be close to Chapel Hill shops, I-40, minutes from UNC and close to University Place, Trader Joes, the public library and several restaurants.



Pets will be considered with approval and appropriate deposits. Minimum 650 and up credit score for consideration. Occupancy limit: 4. No students.



Offered for rent by Acorn and Oak property management . Contact Nicole and Lacey by email at homes@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5075234)