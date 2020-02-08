All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

406 Hickory

406 Hickory Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Hickory Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 Hickory · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
406 Hickory Available 08/07/20 Minutes from UNC and Downtown Chapel Hill - This 3 bedroom one level home has so much to offer! The amazing location, fenced yard, screened porch and updated kitchen are just a few of the awesome perks of this Chapel Hill home. Lounge in the back yard under the trees and love living close to everything!

Settle right in and be close to Chapel Hill shops, I-40, minutes from UNC and close to University Place, Trader Joes, the public library and several restaurants.

Pets will be considered with approval and appropriate deposits. Minimum 650 and up credit score for consideration. Occupancy limit: 4. No students.

Offered for rent by Acorn and Oak property management . Contact Nicole and Lacey by email at homes@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5075234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Hickory have any available units?
406 Hickory has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Hickory have?
Some of 406 Hickory's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Hickory currently offering any rent specials?
406 Hickory isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Hickory pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Hickory is pet friendly.
Does 406 Hickory offer parking?
Yes, 406 Hickory does offer parking.
Does 406 Hickory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Hickory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Hickory have a pool?
No, 406 Hickory does not have a pool.
Does 406 Hickory have accessible units?
No, 406 Hickory does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Hickory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Hickory has units with dishwashers.
