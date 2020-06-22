All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

301 Hillsborough Street B

301 Hillsborough Street · (919) 279-7350
Location

301 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Historic Home - Rental - Property Id: 299271

Historic light-filled home in downtown Chapel Hill; 5 minute walk to Morehead Planetarium, directly on bus lines. Parking on site. Rent is $2800. Available immediately. This posting was created May 30, 2020 - if this posting is active, the property is still available.

Wonderful 4BR + 2.5BA 2-story home with hardwood floors on lower floor, carpeting on second floor where bedrooms are. House provides ample living space including screened-in back porch overlooking wooded area with ravine, large living room, ceiling fan in separate den, separate dining room as well as breakfast nook in kitchen, appliances include dishwasher, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Additional "spill out" space on ground floor could be guest room or study space.

We are looking for a family, or up to 4 responsible household members to share this space. Friendly, helpful landlord lives nearby. Reply to this listing to receive an application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299271
Property Id 299271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Hillsborough Street B have any available units?
301 Hillsborough Street B has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Hillsborough Street B have?
Some of 301 Hillsborough Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Hillsborough Street B currently offering any rent specials?
301 Hillsborough Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Hillsborough Street B pet-friendly?
No, 301 Hillsborough Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 301 Hillsborough Street B offer parking?
Yes, 301 Hillsborough Street B does offer parking.
Does 301 Hillsborough Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Hillsborough Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Hillsborough Street B have a pool?
No, 301 Hillsborough Street B does not have a pool.
Does 301 Hillsborough Street B have accessible units?
No, 301 Hillsborough Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Hillsborough Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Hillsborough Street B has units with dishwashers.
