301 Hillsborough Street B

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Historic Home - Rental - Property Id: 299271



Historic light-filled home in downtown Chapel Hill; 5 minute walk to Morehead Planetarium, directly on bus lines. Parking on site. Rent is $2800. Available immediately. This posting was created May 30, 2020 - if this posting is active, the property is still available.



Wonderful 4BR + 2.5BA 2-story home with hardwood floors on lower floor, carpeting on second floor where bedrooms are. House provides ample living space including screened-in back porch overlooking wooded area with ravine, large living room, ceiling fan in separate den, separate dining room as well as breakfast nook in kitchen, appliances include dishwasher, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Additional "spill out" space on ground floor could be guest room or study space.



We are looking for a family, or up to 4 responsible household members to share this space. Friendly, helpful landlord lives nearby. Reply to this listing to receive an application.

No Pets Allowed



