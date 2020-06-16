All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:10 PM

255 Summerwalk Circle

255 Summerwalk Circle · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Finley Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Summerwalk Circle · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
255 Summerwalk Circle Available 05/22/20 RARE - Finley Forest Gem in Chapel Hill - 2 Bedrooms Available May 22! - You wont want to miss this opportunity to live in Finley Forest! Wake up to nature forest views from this top floor secluded 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit! The fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, new flooring throughout, custom closet in the master bedroom, skylights in the bathroom, wood burning fireplace, and enclosed porch will have you enjoying this upgraded lifestyle in no time. The unit comes with assigned parking, overflow parking, as well as, access to the pool, and basketball + tennis courts.

If you are looking to share this unit with a roommate, the two separate full bathrooms make this an easy choice! The location of this unit cannot be matched 1 minute walk to bus stop, easy access to I-40, and near Meadowmont (grocery, restaurants, shopping) and the Friday Center.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits. Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required.

Offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Nicole + Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE5632002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Summerwalk Circle have any available units?
255 Summerwalk Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Summerwalk Circle have?
Some of 255 Summerwalk Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Summerwalk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
255 Summerwalk Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Summerwalk Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Summerwalk Circle is pet friendly.
Does 255 Summerwalk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 255 Summerwalk Circle does offer parking.
Does 255 Summerwalk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Summerwalk Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Summerwalk Circle have a pool?
Yes, 255 Summerwalk Circle has a pool.
Does 255 Summerwalk Circle have accessible units?
No, 255 Summerwalk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Summerwalk Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Summerwalk Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
