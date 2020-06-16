Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool tennis court

255 Summerwalk Circle Available 05/22/20 RARE - Finley Forest Gem in Chapel Hill - 2 Bedrooms Available May 22! - You wont want to miss this opportunity to live in Finley Forest! Wake up to nature forest views from this top floor secluded 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit! The fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, new flooring throughout, custom closet in the master bedroom, skylights in the bathroom, wood burning fireplace, and enclosed porch will have you enjoying this upgraded lifestyle in no time. The unit comes with assigned parking, overflow parking, as well as, access to the pool, and basketball + tennis courts.



If you are looking to share this unit with a roommate, the two separate full bathrooms make this an easy choice! The location of this unit cannot be matched 1 minute walk to bus stop, easy access to I-40, and near Meadowmont (grocery, restaurants, shopping) and the Friday Center.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits. Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required.



Offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Nicole + Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE5632002)