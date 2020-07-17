209 Bluefield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

End unit. Covered porch. 2 story living room has corner gas-log fireplace with marble surround, deep display shelf. Kitchen has wide breakfast bar counter, recessed lights, stainless appliances. Dining area exits to deck. 1st floor master bedroom has carpet, his & her mirrored closets. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, linen closet. 2 bedrooms, loft up, each has ceiling fan, carpet. 1 car garage. Security system available, any hook-up or service fees are not included. $15/mo filter fee.