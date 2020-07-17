All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

209 Bluefield Road

209 Bluefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

209 Bluefield Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
End unit. Covered porch. 2 story living room has corner gas-log fireplace with marble surround, deep display shelf. Kitchen has wide breakfast bar counter, recessed lights, stainless appliances. Dining area exits to deck. 1st floor master bedroom has carpet, his & her mirrored closets. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, linen closet. 2 bedrooms, loft up, each has ceiling fan, carpet. 1 car garage. Security system available, any hook-up or service fees are not included. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Bluefield Road have any available units?
209 Bluefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chapel Hill, NC.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Bluefield Road have?
Some of 209 Bluefield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Bluefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
209 Bluefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Bluefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 209 Bluefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 209 Bluefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 209 Bluefield Road offers parking.
Does 209 Bluefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Bluefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Bluefield Road have a pool?
Yes, 209 Bluefield Road has a pool.
Does 209 Bluefield Road have accessible units?
No, 209 Bluefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Bluefield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Bluefield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
