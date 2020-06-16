All apartments in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC
143 Brookberry Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

143 Brookberry Circle

143 Brookberry Circle · (919) 415-1589
Location

143 Brookberry Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Finley Forest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 Brookberry Circle · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Finley Forest, Chapel Hill with Reserved Parking Space! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Finley Forest, Chapel Hill with reserved parking space! Spacious living room with corner fireplace, individual decks and glass doors for both bedrooms! Washer and dryer included!! Excellent location! Minutes to UNC Chapel Hill campus, restaurants, shopping. Must see!
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Brookberry Circle have any available units?
143 Brookberry Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Brookberry Circle have?
Some of 143 Brookberry Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Brookberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
143 Brookberry Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Brookberry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 143 Brookberry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 143 Brookberry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 143 Brookberry Circle does offer parking.
Does 143 Brookberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Brookberry Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Brookberry Circle have a pool?
Yes, 143 Brookberry Circle has a pool.
Does 143 Brookberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 143 Brookberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Brookberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Brookberry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
