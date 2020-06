Amenities

Quiet and spacious 2-story 3-bedroom 2.5-bath townhome in the heart of Chapel Hill just minutes from bustling Franklin Street and UNC-Chapel Hill campus! Community pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts are just steps away from the unit's large front porch. Walk to Umstead Park with trails along Bolin Creek and kids playground. On free Chapel Hill bus route! Best Chapel Hill schools. No pets No smoking please.