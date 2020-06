Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2br 2.5ba Condo in Chapel Hill! Available June 12th! - Available Now! Fresh paint in this charming 2 bdrm 2.5 bath second-floor condo! Two bedrooms upstairs with private baths! New floors! Lots of cabinets in spacious kitchen! Water/Sewer included in rent! Community on the bus line and convenient to shopping/restaurants! W/D included! Pets considered on a case by case basis, sorry no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5765646)