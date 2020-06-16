1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sleek and Stylish, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in quiet setting, close to UNC & downtown Chapel Hill - Now Available!



Renters will love the peaceful location, updated features and convenience of this spacious two bedroom two bath apartment on Roosevelt Dr. Just minutes to UNC, all the local shopping and amenities, and nearby access to the fare free busline make this a perfectly located rental in Chapel Hill.



This newly renovated residence features an open floor plan with large living/ dining area, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, a sleek modern kitchen with new appliances and an outdoor deck for enjoying relaxing mornings or evenings outside when desired.



Each bedroom features windows, closets and ceiling fans for comfort.



Tenants pay utilities, except that water is included in the rent! All major kitchen appliances are provided, including access to washer & dryer hookups in garage (garage not for resident use, only for washer/ dryer hook-up access...washer dryer not included).



Tenants share common pull-around driveway with tenants of the main house, but also have space to park vehicles. 2 vehicles maximum for this unit.



This property features a convenient self-showing lockbox for a self-guided tour anytime. To schedule a viewing, simply go to this listing on our website, www.dunlaplilley.com, and click on the blue "Schedule Showing" button!



Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc. 919-9767-9992



email; info@dunlaplilley.com



(RLNE5008952)