Chapel Hill, NC
1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100

1204 Roosevelt Drive · (919) 967-9992 ext. 103
Location

1204 Roosevelt Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sleek and Stylish, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in quiet setting, close to UNC & downtown Chapel Hill - Now Available!

Renters will love the peaceful location, updated features and convenience of this spacious two bedroom two bath apartment on Roosevelt Dr. Just minutes to UNC, all the local shopping and amenities, and nearby access to the fare free busline make this a perfectly located rental in Chapel Hill.

This newly renovated residence features an open floor plan with large living/ dining area, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, a sleek modern kitchen with new appliances and an outdoor deck for enjoying relaxing mornings or evenings outside when desired.

Each bedroom features windows, closets and ceiling fans for comfort.

Tenants pay utilities, except that water is included in the rent! All major kitchen appliances are provided, including access to washer & dryer hookups in garage (garage not for resident use, only for washer/ dryer hook-up access...washer dryer not included).

Tenants share common pull-around driveway with tenants of the main house, but also have space to park vehicles. 2 vehicles maximum for this unit.

This property features a convenient self-showing lockbox for a self-guided tour anytime. To schedule a viewing, simply go to this listing on our website, www.dunlaplilley.com, and click on the blue "Schedule Showing" button!

Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc. 919-9767-9992

email; info@dunlaplilley.com

(RLNE5008952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 have any available units?
1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 have?
Some of 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 does offer parking.
Does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 have a pool?
No, 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 have accessible units?
No, 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
