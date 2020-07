Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal valet service

Located in the heart of Cary, NC, Hudson High House apartment community is in one of America's most desirable, and sought after, places to live. Our convenient location between Raleigh and the renowned Research Triangle Part (RTP) allows our residents access to top employers such as the SAS Institute, Deutsche Bank, HCL Technologies and Global Knowledge. Located in the desirable Davis Drive Elementary and Middle School district, our residents also enjoy access to shopping, dining and entertainment as Stone Creek Village shopping center is within walking distance and High House Crossing and Park West Village are a short drive from your front door. Hudson High House offers spacious floor plans to fit your needs and lifestyle. Our loft, one, two and three bedroom floor plans offer sleek finishes such as chestnut cabinetry with brushed-nickel hardware and designer lighting package.